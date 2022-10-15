2022 MLB Division Series: Yankees vs. Guardians Game 3, Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4

This postseason has been filled with many compelling and generally well-played baseball games. So far, at least, Rob Manfred’s expanded 12-team October tournament has done what MLB hoped it would — create more interest.

The Padres can wrap up their series against the Dodgers with a win tonight. The winner of that series will have home field advantage in the NLCS against the Phillies, who defeated the Braves earlier Saturday to advance.

Will we see the dreaded midges appear in Cleveland?

Here’s all the information you’ll need for tonight’s two games.

6:37 p.m. CT: Yankees at Guardians. Series tied 1-1. Luis Severino (RHP) vs. Triston McKenzie (RHP). TV: TBS. Announcers: Bob Costas, Ron Darling and Lauren Shehadi.

MLB.com Gameday

Yankees lineup:

Guardians lineup:

8:37 p.m. CT: Dodgers at Padres. Padres lead series 2-1. Tyler Anderson (LHP) vs. Joe Musgrove (RHP). TV: FS1. Announcers: Adam Amin, A.J. Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.

MLB.com Gameday

Dodgers lineup:

Tonight’s #Dodgers NLDS Game 4 lineup at Padres: pic.twitter.com/fUhtJ3rPe5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 15, 2022

Padres lineup:

A reminder that ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games,

Discuss amongst yourselves.