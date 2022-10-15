 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks extends a hand

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. Extension talk, Free Agency, and more.

By Duane Pesice
New York Mets v Chicago Cubs - Game One Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Matt Mervis continues to do the Monster Mash. Brennen Davis buries the critics. The Cubs are clearly getting ready for Halloween. Sadly, Frank Schwindel turned into a pumpkin and several other ghosts haunted the roster during the regular season.

The specter of 2022 will hang over every 2023 decision. Let’s hope the Cubs aren’t short-sheeted.

Food for Thought:

