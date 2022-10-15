Cub Tracks extends a hand

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Matt Mervis continues to do the Monster Mash. Brennen Davis buries the critics. The Cubs are clearly getting ready for Halloween. Sadly, Frank Schwindel turned into a pumpkin and several other ghosts haunted the roster during the regular season.

The specter of 2022 will hang over every 2023 decision. Let’s hope the Cubs aren’t short-sheeted.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

As promised, here’s the Matt Mervis home run today in beautiful slow-motion. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/r51lio5GcX — Josh Norris (@jnorris427) October 14, 2022

Talk about a bygone era — Bruce Sutter pitched 2+ innings for 130 of his 300 saves, and 3+ innings for 15 of them. The Sandberg Game could never happen today, because closers don't face the same batter twice. pic.twitter.com/VEAacXITqa — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) October 14, 2022

Food for Thought:

A peculiar case of delayed eruption has caught astronomers by surprise.https://t.co/lEKZzZgvwD — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 14, 2022

This could be a game changer. https://t.co/Uv6Tie5CEc — Futurism (@futurism) October 14, 2022

How do scientists study the relationship between thought and language? And is it possible to think without words? https://t.co/RbRHFL6pVj — Live Science (@LiveScience) October 15, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!