2022 MLB Division Series: Yankees vs. Guardians Game 4

That was some day of baseball Saturday, from an 18-inning marathon in Seattle that became an instant classic to a walkoff win for the Guardians in Cleveland that put them one win from the ALCS, and did this to the Yankees:

The New York Yankees were 167-0 in postseason history when leading by multiple runs entering the ninth inning- until tonight. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 16, 2022

After that, a tremendous late-inning rally for the Padres defeated the Dodgers in their division series, put them in the NLCS and left us with just one game today. The NLCS begins Tuesday evening with the Phillies traveling to San Diego to face the Padres.

Here’s all the information you’ll need for tonight’s game.

6:07 p.m. CT: Yankees at Guardians. Guardians lead series 2-1. Gerrit Cole (RHP) vs. Cal Quantrill (RHP). TV: TBS. Announcers: Bob Costas, Ron Darling and Lauren Shehadi.

Yankees lineup:

Guardians lineup:

We think you can be even louder than you were last night.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/0Tj1Yfhyng — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 16, 2022

