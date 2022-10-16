Cub Tracks shortens up

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Welcome to Sunday. Not much Cubs-related happening Saturday, but there are still some interesting things to peruse. Roster speculation is ongoing.
Our @MLBBruceLevine says on Inside the Clubhouse that it’s the #Cubs not the #Sox who are more likely to sign Jose Abreu this off-season - could the Veteran 1B be heading to the North Side?— 670 The Score (@670TheScore) October 15, 2022
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): He’s Coming: Japanese Ace Kodai Senga will opt out of his deal so he can enter MLB Free Agency. “The 29-year-old righty posted a 1.89 ERA over 148.0 innings in Japan this year, striking out 159 and walking 50. He allowed just 7 home runs.”
- Payton Havermann (Sports Illustrated*): Chicago Cubs Season in Review: P.J. Higgins. “Higgins was a solid depth piece for the Chicago Cubs in 2022, could he have a role on the team next season?”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The Chicago Cubs will have free agent interest in Jose Abreu, according to Bruce Levine. “... Abreu is a legit bat that the Cubs can use no matter what happens with Mervis...” Evan Altman has read this one, too. Alexander Patt has thoughts.
- Jordan Miller (Cubs Insider*): Cubs Prospect All-Season Team: Matt Mervis mashes way to head of 1B class. “What he did between three levels in the minors was phenomenal.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): How banning shift affects Cubs’ offseason priorities, Nico Hoerner’s future. “Hoerner told the Sun-Times that he thinks the defensive-shift restrictions coming to MLB in 2023 are “good for the game.””
- Ryan Baker (CBS News*): Joe Maddon reflects on glory days with Cubs in “The Book of Joe” with co-author Tom Verducci. “The book is part memoir, part motivational guide...”
- Mike MacAdam (The Daily Gazette* {$}): Former Saint Rose star Kevin Graber lands dream job with the Chicago Cubs. “... the Cubs offered him a position running their spring training complex in Mesa, Arizona...”
- The Real Deal*: Former Cub Yu Darvish’s Evanston home lists in the ballpark of $6M. “Pitcher unloading waterfront property two years after trade to San Diego.”
