Cub Tracks shortens up

Welcome to Sunday. Not much Cubs-related happening Saturday, but there are still some interesting things to peruse. Roster speculation is ongoing.

Our @MLBBruceLevine says on Inside the Clubhouse that it’s the #Cubs not the #Sox who are more likely to sign Jose Abreu this off-season - could the Veteran 1B be heading to the North Side?



Tune in and listen for more Chicago baseball news here: https://t.co/6pC174k6l9 — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) October 15, 2022

Food for Thought:

Human Brain Cells Implanted Into Rat Brains Form Connections With Their Hostshttps://t.co/VOJ9xScNAI pic.twitter.com/IVXORH8FBY — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 15, 2022

Do kids actually need homework? Even with increasing amounts of data, it's hard to know if homework is helping or hurting students. https://t.co/CiOe30MbYZ — Popular Science (@PopSci) October 15, 2022

