2022 MLB Division Series: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5, 6:07 CT

At least there’s one winner-take-all game in this year’s division series round, which also means we have baseball on a day that would have been without a game had Cleveland won last night.

True home teams are 61-63 all-time in winner-take-all postseason games



This series couldn’t be much more even. The Yankees have scored 15 runs, the Guardians 13. But Cleveland has 36 hits in the series to New York’s 22. Cleveland pitchers have issued 16 walks to New York’s eight.

In a few hours we’ll know who moves on to the next round. And... it might take all night:

Quick Update: No major changes to the thought process in regards to the forecast this evening. All model data continues to show a batch of showers and storms moving through the NYC Metro between 7-9pm. The game is likely to be impacted by weather at some point tonight. https://t.co/6EZ01Ya45W — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) October 17, 2022

Here’s the rest of the info you’ll need for today’s winner-take-all game.

6:07 p.m. CT: Guardians at Yankees. Series tied 2-2. Aaron Civale (RHP) vs. Jameson Taillon (RHP). TV: TBS. Announcers: Bob Costas, Ron Darling and Lauren Shehadi.

A reminder that ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games, The NLCS between the Padres and Phillies begins tomorrow in San Diego and the ALCS will begin Wednesday. the winner of tonight’s game facing the Astros in Houston.

