 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 MLB Division Series: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5, 6:07 CT

The winner tonight heads to the ALCS beginning Wednesday in Houston.

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

At least there’s one winner-take-all game in this year’s division series round, which also means we have baseball on a day that would have been without a game had Cleveland won last night.

Fun fact:

This series couldn’t be much more even. The Yankees have scored 15 runs, the Guardians 13. But Cleveland has 36 hits in the series to New York’s 22. Cleveland pitchers have issued 16 walks to New York’s eight.

In a few hours we’ll know who moves on to the next round. And... it might take all night:

Radar for your convenience:

Here’s the rest of the info you’ll need for today’s winner-take-all game.

6:07 p.m. CT: Guardians at Yankees. Series tied 2-2. Aaron Civale (RHP) vs. Jameson Taillon (RHP). TV: TBS. Announcers: Bob Costas, Ron Darling and Lauren Shehadi.

MLB.com Gameday

Guardians lineup:

Yankees lineup:

A reminder that ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games, The NLCS between the Padres and Phillies begins tomorrow in San Diego and the ALCS will begin Wednesday. the winner of tonight’s game facing the Astros in Houston.

Discuss amongst yourselves.

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...