Baseball history unpacked, October 17

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: George Nicol, Paul Derringer, Johnny Ostrowski, Johnny Klippstein, John Mabry, Carlos Gonzalez. Also notable: Buck Ewing HOF.

Today in world history:

- Chicago Bears (as Decatur Staleys) play 1st NFL game, win 7-0. 1931 - Gangster Al Capone is convicted on five of the 23 counts of tax evasion against him, later fined $50,000 and sentenced to 11 years in jail.

Common sources:

