Baseball history unpacked, October 17

Today in baseball history:
- 1911 - The Philadelphia Athletics score twice in the 11th inning to beat the New York Giants, 3-2, in Game 3 of the World Series. Frank Baker hits a home run in the ninth inning off Christy Mathewson to tie the score, 1-1. Baker will be tagged with the nickname “Home Run” Baker for his exploits. (2)
- 1915 - In a game between the Indianapolis ABCs and a team of white “All-Stars” from the city, trouble breaks out in the 5th inning when All-Stars baserunner Donie Bush is declared safe by (white) umpire Jimmy Scanlon on an attempted steal of second base, while most observers contend he was out. ABCs second baseman Bingo DeMoss objects vehemently and starts to fight the umpire, at which point 19-year-old CF Oscar Charleston runs in from his position and decks the official with one punch, starting a huge brawl that engulfs players, fans and police officers alike. After order is restored, both DeMoss and Charleston are arrested, although they will be let out on bail and allowed to accompany their team on a planned barnstorming tour of Cuba. When they return to face trial on December 7th, Charleston is fined $10 and DeMoss $5, but the police use the fight as a pretext to ban any further games between teams of different races in the city. (2)
- 1960 - The National League formally awarded franchises to the New York Metropolitan Baseball Club, Inc., headed by Joan Payson, and a Houston group headed by Judge Roy Hofheinz, Craig Cullinan, and R.E. Smith.
- 1989 - Minutes before Game 3 of the World Series between Oakland and the San Francisco Giants is scheduled to start, an earthquake hits the San Francisco Bay area, causing massive damage. The game is postponed and the Series will only resume 11 days later. (1,2)
- 1996 - The Atlanta Braves have the biggest blowout in postseason history, beating the St. Louis Cardinals, 15-0, in Game 7 of the NLCS to complete a comeback from a 3-1 deficit. The Cardinals become the only club to blow a 3-1 edge three times in the postseason. (2)
- 2017 - The Dodgers defeat the Cubs, 6-1, in Game 3 of the NLCS at Wrigley Field to move within one game of the World Series. Yu Darvish gives up a first-inning homer to Kyle Schwarber* but then shuts down the Cubs until the seventh, when the bullpen takes over. Meanwhile, solo homers by Andre Ethier and Chris Taylor put the Dodgers ahead, and they seal the deal with a couple more runs on a triple by Taylor and a bases-loaded walk to Darvish, before adding a pair in the 8th. (2)
- 2021 - Major League Baseball announces that it will now mandate teams to provide adequate housing for their minor league players, after numerous stories over recent months have highlighted the poor living conditions that players are often forced to endure as a result of the pittance they are being paid while toiling in the minors. (2)
Cubs birthdays: George Nicol, Paul Derringer, Johnny Ostrowski, Johnny Klippstein, John Mabry, Carlos Gonzalez. Also notable: Buck Ewing HOF.
Today in world history:
- 79 - Mt. Vesuvius erupts, burying the cities of Pompeii, Herculaneum, Oplontis and Stabiae and killing thousands. New research in 2018 suggests the eruption occurred on or after this date not the previously used 24 August.
- 1483 - Tomas de Torquemada appointed inquisitor-general of Spain.
- 1855 - Bessemer steelmaking process patented.
- 1907 - Guglielmo Marconi’s company begins the first commercial transatlantic wireless service between Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, Canada and Clifden, Ireland.
- 1920 - Chicago Bears (as Decatur Staleys) play 1st NFL game, win 7-0.
- 1931 - Gangster Al Capone is convicted on five of the 23 counts of tax evasion against him, later fined $50,000 and sentenced to 11 years in jail.
