Outside The Confines: Who’s your Padre?

Just as I predicted, we’re going to have a Padres/Phillies National League Championship Series. I’m sure I wrote that around here somewhere. If you can’t find it, maybe you’re not looking hard enough. Or it got deleted by a glitch in Chorus. I’m sure I meant to write it at least.

The Yankees and Guardians are going to Game 5 in their American League Division Series. If you think about it, this is the greatest season in Guardians history. It’s also the worst season in Guardians history. Being a Guardians fan is a rollercoaster of contradiction.

Everything seems to be lining up for the Astros. Which probably isn’t good news for the Astros the way this postseason is going.

In other news, the Los Angeles Times loses its freaking mind.

.@latimesopinion: If there ever was a case for canceling the playoffs and awarding a championship to one team because it was so clearly better than all the others, the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers would be it https://t.co/NDcIpAxPZG — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 15, 2022

I mean, yes. We can have a discussion about whether a playoff system is the best way of determining the best team in a sport. But not this kind of whiny thing when your team lost.

Bruce Bochy met yesterday with Rangers GM Chris Young, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Rangers are in the process of hiring a manager. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 14, 2022

And finally, even more that Manny Machado or Jake Cronenworth, the star of Ggame 2 of the Padres/Dodgers series was the goose that landed in Dodger Stadium in the middle of the game. Jonah Valdez spoke with the head of the Los Angeles Audubon Society about what kind of goose it was, how it likely ended up at Dodger Stadium and will it be OK? The Dodgers only said that it was “released safely.”

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.