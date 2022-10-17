 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Who’s your Padre?

Three of the four Division Series are over and the Padres pulled off one of the biggest upsets ever. The Guardians and Yankees face off in Game 5 tonight. And other news from the postseason.

By Josh Timmers
Just as I predicted, we’re going to have a Padres/Phillies National League Championship Series. I’m sure I wrote that around here somewhere. If you can’t find it, maybe you’re not looking hard enough. Or it got deleted by a glitch in Chorus. I’m sure I meant to write it at least.

The Yankees and Guardians are going to Game 5 in their American League Division Series. If you think about it, this is the greatest season in Guardians history. It’s also the worst season in Guardians history. Being a Guardians fan is a rollercoaster of contradiction.

Everything seems to be lining up for the Astros. Which probably isn’t good news for the Astros the way this postseason is going.

In other news, the Los Angeles Times loses its freaking mind.

I mean, yes. We can have a discussion about whether a playoff system is the best way of determining the best team in a sport. But not this kind of whiny thing when your team lost.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

