2022 MLB Division Series: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5 and NLCS: Phillies vs. Padres Game 1

They waited about two and a half hours after the scheduled time for Game 5 of the division series between the Guardians and Yankees in New York Monday before MLB realized weather wasn’t going to permit play. So this seems important:

No weather issues are expected for ALDS Game 5 at Yankee Stadium this afternoon. Expect sunshine with temperatures in the 50's to start, falling into the 40's as the game goes on with westerly winds. Most importantly, no chance of rain. — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) October 18, 2022

Thus today we have a Division Series game and a LCS game on the same day — the first time MLB playoff rounds have overlapped:

tomorrow will be the 1st day in MLB postseason history where 2 rounds overlap, each having a game (ALDS/NLCS)



[only possible since '95, + in '81] — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 18, 2022

This thread will be for both games.

Here are the particulars for today’s winner-take-all game.

3:07 p.m. CT: Guardians at Yankees. Series tied 2-2. Aaron Civale (RHP) vs. Nestor Cortes (LHP). TV: TBS. Announcers: Bob Costas, Ron Darling and Lauren Shehadi.

MLB.com Gameday

Guardians lineup:

It's always been us versus the world.



We were ready last night. We'll be ready this afternoon.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/VP3blwbkEn — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 18, 2022

Yankees lineup:

As for the NLCS matchup, no matter who wins this series, the NL representative in the 2022 World Series will have fewer than 90 regular season wins. That’s happened before — in fact, as recently as last year, when the Braves won the World Series as an 89-win regular season team.

This is the first LCS matchup between wild card teams, and the first where neither team won 90 during the season (in a 162-game season). We’ve already had a World Series involving two wild-card teams that didn’t win 90 (2014, Giants vs. Royals).

The Phillies’ last WS appearance was in 2009 and the Padres haven’t been there since 1998.

Here are the particulars for tonight’s NLCS game.

7:03 p.m. CT: Phillies at Padres. Zack Wheeler (RHP) vs. Yu Darvish (RHP). TV: FS1. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal.

MLB.com Gameday

The Phillies and Padres Game 1 lineups were not available at posting time. Here are the teams’ NLCS rosters:

A reminder that ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games,

Discuss amongst yourselves.