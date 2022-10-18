Cub Tracks has the winning formula

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
No matter how much one might try, some bias is bound to show up, if only between the cracks in the superstructure. Journalism of any kind doesn’t really operate along the rules laid down by instructors at the Cronkite School of Journalism in the way-back-when. Roger Ailes and his fellows made damn sure of that, and now, the style of reporting is part of the news.
Even the sainted Cronkite occasionally made with the snark. Former anchor Brian Williams excelled at it. His wry, ironic delivery defined his output.
I’m not saying that this is necessarily a bad thing. Times change, and one must needs change with them. But objectivity demands that one understand the Heisenbergian nature of the beast and observers must look into the mirror, with the results that Hawthorne foresaw when making his observations.
I myself enjoy closing my eyes and feeling up the elephant in the room. But the result is often uncertain, like the future of the Cubs, even if one understands their objectives, and one must try not to make observations that disturb the system. Thanks for coming to my TED Talk.
Jon Sciambi will take over ESPN Radio World Series calls from Dan Shulman next year https://t.co/7rgTKL71in pic.twitter.com/CYvQmdOBwU— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 17, 2022
Join us January 13-15 for #CubsCon!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 17, 2022
Hotel packages go on sale Wednesday, October 19 at noon CDT: https://t.co/lP7WcyONoR pic.twitter.com/MslQaHxqj1
#Cubs OF Michael Hermosillo has elected free agency.— MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) October 17, 2022
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): As we’re seeing yet again, being competitive doesn’t mean dominating. “... postseason play isn’t meant to be fair.”
- Tim Dierkes (MLB Trade Rumors*): Offseason Outlook: Chicago Cubs. “The time has come for the Cubs to add significant talent, but are they willing to make long-term commitments?”
- Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): How the Cubs can evaluate manager David Ross after his third season. “The job he did in the second half was really special,” Hoyer said.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs have far more questions than answers in the rotation. “In my mind, two returning arms from the 2022 rotation can be safely penciled into next year’s plans: Marcus Stroman and Justin Steele.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): 10 things we learned about the Chicago Cubs in 2022, including Ian Happ’s best all-around season and the need for more star power — and some thump. “... an important offseason awaits, carrying lessons from this year.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): State of the Cubs: How first base is shaping up ahead of crucial offseason for team. “I think there’s a big hole for me at first base and the production we’re getting out of that,” Ross said in Pittsburgh near the end of the season.
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): What if Cubs, Anthony Rizzo can go home again? “That’s a long list of ‘ifs.’”
- Jared Wyllys (Forbes* {$}): Rumors connect José Abreu to the Chicago Cubs — should they target him? “Financially, the Cubs should be in a great position to at least make a competitive, short term offer.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Cubs expected to land three of the top 20 prospects in the upcoming international class. “... the likely destinations of the top prospects are mostly already known.”
- Joshua Burt (Cubbies Crib*): Too many Cubs fans can’t let go of the past – and it shows. “... that the car windshield is much larger than the rearview mirror.”
