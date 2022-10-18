Cub Tracks has the winning formula

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

No matter how much one might try, some bias is bound to show up, if only between the cracks in the superstructure. Journalism of any kind doesn’t really operate along the rules laid down by instructors at the Cronkite School of Journalism in the way-back-when. Roger Ailes and his fellows made damn sure of that, and now, the style of reporting is part of the news.

Even the sainted Cronkite occasionally made with the snark. Former anchor Brian Williams excelled at it. His wry, ironic delivery defined his output.

I’m not saying that this is necessarily a bad thing. Times change, and one must needs change with them. But objectivity demands that one understand the Heisenbergian nature of the beast and observers must look into the mirror, with the results that Hawthorne foresaw when making his observations.

I myself enjoy closing my eyes and feeling up the elephant in the room. But the result is often uncertain, like the future of the Cubs, even if one understands their objectives, and one must try not to make observations that disturb the system. Thanks for coming to my TED Talk.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Jon Sciambi will take over ESPN Radio World Series calls from Dan Shulman next year https://t.co/7rgTKL71in pic.twitter.com/CYvQmdOBwU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 17, 2022

Join us January 13-15 for #CubsCon!



Hotel packages go on sale Wednesday, October 19 at noon CDT: https://t.co/lP7WcyONoR pic.twitter.com/MslQaHxqj1 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 17, 2022

#Cubs OF Michael Hermosillo has elected free agency. — MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) October 17, 2022

Food for Thought:

It triggered one of the most powerful explosions in the universe. https://t.co/lpKsjoMSiM — Futurism (@futurism) October 17, 2022

Neanderthals Were Carnivores With A Taste For Meat But Not Bloodhttps://t.co/lnf9AIf4I2 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 17, 2022

"If you have idiots undervaluing, it costs the whole system." https://t.co/W0D11CeaDS — Futurism (@futurism) October 17, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!