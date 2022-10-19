 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 MLB League Championship Series: Phillies vs. Padres Game 2, Yankees vs. Astros Game 1

The Phillies took a lead in the NLCS Tuesday with a pair of solo homers.

By Al Yellon
Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Just how far did that Kyle Schwarber home run go in Game 1?

That is a LONG, LONG way (PS = Postseason):

Reaction:

In case you missed it (and Bryce Harper’s reaction is priceless) [VIDEO].

I don’t know about you, but I’m rooting for the Phillies — in this series, and if they win, in the World Series too.

Here are the particulars for today’s two LCS games.

3:35 p.m. CT: Phillies at Padres. Phillies lead series 1-0. Aaron Nola (RHP) vs. Blake Snell (LHP). TV: Fox/FS1. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal.

MLB.com Gameday

Phillies lineup:

Padres lineup:

6:37 p.m. CT: Yankees at Astros. Jameson Taillon (RHP) vs. Justin Verlander (RHP). TV: TBS. Announcers: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur and Lauren Shehadi.

MLB.com Gameday

The Yankees and Astros lineups were not available at posting time. Please check the Yankees and Astros team Twitter feeds for those lineups. Here are the ALCS rosters:

A reminder that ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games,

Discuss amongst yourselves.

