2022 MLB League Championship Series: Phillies vs. Padres Game 2, Yankees vs. Astros Game 1

Just how far did that Kyle Schwarber home run go in Game 1?

#Phillies 2 @ #Padres 0 [T6-0o]:



Kyle Schwarber homers (1): fly ball to RF (solo)



Hit: 488ft , 119.7mph , 25°



Pitch: 87.2mph Cutter (RHP Yu Darvish, 6) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) October 19, 2022

That is a LONG, LONG way (PS = Postseason):

488 ft is:



- the longest HR of Kyle Schwarber's career



- the longest HR by a Phillie under Statcast (since 2015, + PS)



119.7 mph is:



- the hardest-hit batted ball of Kyle Schwarber's career



- the hardest-hit batted ball by a Phillie under Statcast (since 2015, + PS) — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 19, 2022

Reaction:

Rhys Hoskins on watching Kyle Schwarber’s home run: “The ball got so small so fast.” — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) October 19, 2022

In case you missed it (and Bryce Harper’s reaction is priceless) [VIDEO].

I don’t know about you, but I’m rooting for the Phillies — in this series, and if they win, in the World Series too.

Here are the particulars for today’s two LCS games.

3:35 p.m. CT: Phillies at Padres. Phillies lead series 1-0. Aaron Nola (RHP) vs. Blake Snell (LHP). TV: Fox/FS1. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal.

MLB.com Gameday

Phillies lineup:

Padres lineup:

6:37 p.m. CT: Yankees at Astros. Jameson Taillon (RHP) vs. Justin Verlander (RHP). TV: TBS. Announcers: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur and Lauren Shehadi.

MLB.com Gameday

The Yankees and Astros lineups were not available at posting time. Please check the Yankees and Astros team Twitter feeds for those lineups. Here are the ALCS rosters:

Our roster is set for the ALCS #RepBX pic.twitter.com/HDNb1nuLtK — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 19, 2022

Our ALCS roster is set. pic.twitter.com/qEzJA484JS — Houston Astros (@astros) October 19, 2022

