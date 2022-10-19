2022 MLB League Championship Series: Phillies vs. Padres Game 2, Yankees vs. Astros Game 1

Just how far did that Kyle Schwarber home run go in Game 1?
#Phillies 2 @ #Padres 0 [T6-0o]:— Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) October 19, 2022
Kyle Schwarber homers (1): fly ball to RF (solo)
Hit: 488ft , 119.7mph , 25°
Pitch: 87.2mph Cutter (RHP Yu Darvish, 6)
That is a LONG, LONG way (PS = Postseason):
488 ft is:— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 19, 2022
- the longest HR of Kyle Schwarber's career
- the longest HR by a Phillie under Statcast (since 2015, + PS)
119.7 mph is:
- the hardest-hit batted ball of Kyle Schwarber's career
- the hardest-hit batted ball by a Phillie under Statcast (since 2015, + PS)
Reaction:
Rhys Hoskins on watching Kyle Schwarber’s home run: “The ball got so small so fast.”— Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) October 19, 2022
In case you missed it (and Bryce Harper’s reaction is priceless) [VIDEO].
I don’t know about you, but I’m rooting for the Phillies — in this series, and if they win, in the World Series too.
Here are the particulars for today’s two LCS games.
3:35 p.m. CT: Phillies at Padres. Phillies lead series 1-0. Aaron Nola (RHP) vs. Blake Snell (LHP). TV: Fox/FS1. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal.
Phillies lineup:
Game 2, here we go. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 19, 2022
: @MLBONFOX // @FS1
: @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/AmrYLYcMfP
Padres lineup:
Time to bounce back. #CaptureTheMoment pic.twitter.com/0VizW88RgO— San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 19, 2022
6:37 p.m. CT: Yankees at Astros. Jameson Taillon (RHP) vs. Justin Verlander (RHP). TV: TBS. Announcers: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur and Lauren Shehadi.
The Yankees and Astros lineups were not available at posting time. Please check the Yankees and Astros team Twitter feeds for those lineups. Here are the ALCS rosters:
Our roster is set for the ALCS #RepBX pic.twitter.com/HDNb1nuLtK— New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 19, 2022
Our ALCS roster is set. pic.twitter.com/qEzJA484JS— Houston Astros (@astros) October 19, 2022
A reminder that ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games,
Discuss amongst yourselves.
