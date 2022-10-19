Baseball history unpacked, October 19

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Mordecai Brown HOF, Bob O’Farrell, Vic Roznovsky, Mike Perez, Dave Veres, Lance Dickson, Daniel Descalso, Cory Mazzoni.

Today in world history:

439 - The Vandals, led by King Gaiseric, take Carthage in North Africa.

- The Vandals, led by King Gaiseric, take Carthage in North Africa. 1216 - King John of England dies at Newark-on-Trent and is succeeded by his nine-year-old son Henry III.

King John of England dies at Newark-on-Trent and is succeeded by his nine-year-old son Henry III. 1781 - British forces under General Charles Cornwallis sign terms of surrender to George Washington and Comte de Rochambeau at Yorktown at 2 p.m., ending the US Revolutionary War.

- British forces under General Charles Cornwallis sign terms of surrender to George Washington and Comte de Rochambeau at Yorktown at 2 p.m., ending the US Revolutionary War. 1812 - Napoleon Bonaparte and his Grande Armée begin their retreat from Moscow numbering just 100,000 (started campaign with 500,000).

- Napoleon Bonaparte and his Grande Armée begin their retreat from Moscow numbering just 100,000 (started campaign with 500,000). 1957 - Montreal Canadien Maurice “Rocket” Richard, becomes the first NHLer to score 500 goals.

Common sources:

*pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.