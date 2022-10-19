Outside The Confines: The Championship Series are set (and started)

Blame it on the rain if you want, but we had to wait right up to the bitter end to see which team would be the final one to move on to the AL Championship Series, and after plenty of upsets with 100-win teams so far in the postseason, it was never a sure thing for the Yankees. But at the end of the ALDS, it was the Yankees who bested the Guardians and punched a ticket for more October baseball.

With that win in the books, we have our final four teams of the 2022 postseason. The Padres and Phillies will face off for the National League, and the Yankees and Astros will square off for the American League. I feel fairly certain plenty of brackets were busted in the Wild Card and Division Series rounds, and plenty of fans have been left miserable as their teams failed to fare as well as originally expected.

As for the Championship series, the NLCS is already underway with the Phillies taking the first game of the series 2-0.

Now on to the mid-week links.

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.