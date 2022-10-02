Cub Tracks’ with six you get meatloaf

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

#Cubs have won 6 straight games and 10 of the last 11!



Suzuki: Go-ahead HR

Velázquez: 3B, RBI

Cubs 'pen: 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R@Vegas pic.twitter.com/8ak2pQ3Dze — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 1, 2022

Seiya smashes the go-ahead home run! pic.twitter.com/3XwqV7aVpS — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 1, 2022

This final series is fun so far. We can enjoy this. Then there’s playoff baseball, which the Cubs won’t be involved in, and we can do the recriminations then, while free agent speculation reaches crescendo.

Gold glover, World Series Champion, philanthropist, teammate, leader. A true professional.



Jason Heyward's #Cubs legacy stretches far beyond the diamond.



Thank you, J-Hey. pic.twitter.com/jroZLtUZ4P — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 1, 2022

Cubs outfield prospect Owen Caissie met with media here at Wrigley Field today. He is one in a group of Minor Leaguers in Chicago this weekend to meet staff, soak in the environment and discuss offseason plans with the team. pic.twitter.com/8UI6Pmqzkd — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) October 1, 2022

Fun interview with Pete Crow-Armstrong and Matt Mervis (@mmervis12) during today's game. Great dudes, even better prospects. #Cubs



PCA is scoping out CF. Mervis might eventually ask to move the right field corner in. @WatchMarquee pic.twitter.com/5GPqyxzgxc — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) September 30, 2022

