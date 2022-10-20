2022 American League Championship Series: Yankees vs. Astros Game 2, 6:37 CT

Just one game today as the Phillies and Padres, tied 1-1, take a travel day to Philadelphia where that series will resumer Friday evening.

The Astros pitching staff thoroughly dominated the Yankees in Game 1 of their ALCS:

the Yankees struck out 17 times tonight



the Astros struck out twice



That 15-strikeout differential is the largest in a game in postseason history — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 20, 2022

The Yankees have not won a game in Houston this year. The Astros won all three regular-season games from the Yankees at MMP in 2022. So... they’ve got a hill to climb tonight.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for tonight’s game.

6:37 p.m. CT: Yankees at Astros. Astros lead series 1-0. Luis Severino (RHP) vs. Framber Valdez (LHP). TV: TBS. Announcers: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur and Lauren Shehadi.

