Cub Tracks abridged too far?

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. News you can use.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Cubs news is gonna be thin on the ground during the playoffs. Hopefully we have an interesting offseason. The Athletic had a quintet of useful articles — I’ve shared three of them, with commentary by the blogging set. Ian Happ and the playoffs are the subjects of the others, should you care to look.

What we have left is probably worth discussing.

Food for Thought:

