2022 National League Championship Series: Padres vs. Phillies Game 3, 6:37 CT

The Phillies dominated Game 1 of the NLCS and looked like they were cruising to victory in Game 2 before the Padres put together a five-run rally in the fifth inning and won the game 8-5.
So we’ll definitely have a Game 5 of this series, and the next three, including tonight, will be at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
The weather looks great for tonight and tomorrow in Philadelphia but... there’s a chance of rain there Sunday. Tonight and tomorrow are night games, Sunday’s game is scheduled for an afternoon contest. So we’ll see.
Here are the particulars for tonight’s LCS game.
6:37 p.m. CT: Padres at Phillies. Series tied 1-1. Joe Musgrove (RHP) vs. Ranger Suárez (LHP). TV: FS1. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal.
Padres lineup:
Game 3. Road work ahead. #CaptureTheMoment pic.twitter.com/MBm2mRynHf— San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 21, 2022
Phillies lineup:
Feels good to be back home. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 21, 2022
: @FS1
: @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/KcR7vFBEw2
