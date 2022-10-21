2022 National League Championship Series: Padres vs. Phillies Game 3, 6:37 CT

The Phillies dominated Game 1 of the NLCS and looked like they were cruising to victory in Game 2 before the Padres put together a five-run rally in the fifth inning and won the game 8-5.

So we’ll definitely have a Game 5 of this series, and the next three, including tonight, will be at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The weather looks great for tonight and tomorrow in Philadelphia but... there’s a chance of rain there Sunday. Tonight and tomorrow are night games, Sunday’s game is scheduled for an afternoon contest. So we’ll see.

Here are the particulars for tonight’s LCS game.

6:37 p.m. CT: Padres at Phillies. Series tied 1-1. Joe Musgrove (RHP) vs. Ranger Suárez (LHP). TV: FS1. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal.

Padres lineup:

Phillies lineup:

