Baseball history unpacked, October 21

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Cubs birthdays: Jack Hayden, Bill Lee, Johnny Goryl, George Bell, Jose Lobaton. Also notable: Whitey Ford HOF.

1520 - Explorer Ferdinand Magellan and his fleet reach Cape Virgenes and become the first Europeans to sail into the Pacific Ocean.

- Explorer Ferdinand Magellan and his fleet reach Cape Virgenes and become the first Europeans to sail into the Pacific Ocean. 1797 - The USS Constitution (Old Ironsides) is launched in Boston.

- The USS Constitution (Old Ironsides) is launched in Boston. 1897 - Yerkes Observatory of University of Chicago is dedicated.

- Yerkes Observatory of University of Chicago is dedicated. 1959 - Guggenheim Museum, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, opens in New York.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.