Outside The Confines: Houston has no problems

I’m going to assume you all know the Astros lead the Yankees two games to none in the American League Championship Series and the Phillies and Padres are tied at one win each in the National League Championship Series. I’m also going to assume that you either know how those games went or that you know how to look up game recaps yourself.

It’s also become clear that the Astros are huge favorites to win it all this year. I don’t like to put gambling links in here, but the bookmakers agree with that. Of course, considering how many upsets there have been in the playoffs this year, the Astros probably shouldn’t be getting their ring fingers sized anytime soon.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.