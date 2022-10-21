 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Houston has no problems

The Astros are dominating the ALCS and the playoffs in general. The Phillies and Padres are locked in battle—in one case brotherly battle. And more news from around MLB.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game Two Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

I’m going to assume you all know the Astros lead the Yankees two games to none in the American League Championship Series and the Phillies and Padres are tied at one win each in the National League Championship Series. I’m also going to assume that you either know how those games went or that you know how to look up game recaps yourself.

It’s also become clear that the Astros are huge favorites to win it all this year. I don’t like to put gambling links in here, but the bookmakers agree with that. Of course, considering how many upsets there have been in the playoffs this year, the Astros probably shouldn’t be getting their ring fingers sized anytime soon.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...