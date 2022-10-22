2022 MLB League Championship Series: Astros vs. Yankees Game 3, Padres vs. Phillies Game 4

Jean Segura, Kyle Schwarber and Seranthony Dominguez were the heroes for the Phillies Friday night as they took a two games to one lead in the NLCS.

That is a sentence you would not have expected to read a month ago, but here we are.

The Yankees will spend this afternoon trying to avoid going down three games to none in the ALCS.

Here are the particulars for today’s two LCS games.

4:07 p.m. CT: Astros at Yankees. Astros lead series 2-0. Cristian Javier (RHP) vs. Gerrit Cole (RHP). TV: TBS. Announcers: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur and Lauren Shehadi.

MLB.com Gameday

Astros lineup:

Yankees lineup:

6:45 p.m. CT: Padres at Phillies. Phillies lead series 2-1. Mike Clevinger (RHP) vs. Bailey Falter (RHP). TV: Fox. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal.

MLB.com Gameday

The Padres lineup was not available at posting time — check their Twitter feed for their lineup.

Phillies lineup:

A reminder that ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games,

Discuss amongst yourselves.