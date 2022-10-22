 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks weekend edition

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. We have a little news and a passel of speculation.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

I saw a report that the White Sox are going to interview Ozzie Guillen. I could not roll my eyes fast enough. Hoo boy. Jon Heyman reported that “Ron Washington, Joe Espada and Pedro Grifol are “among many” in the mix.” Holy cats! But no Joe Maddon, yet.

Dang. That’s savage. I love it.

Hurry up, playoffs, and be over. I just want the Yankees and Padres and Astros to lose. That means the Phillies back into the championship. I don’t hate them. I’m ready for some hot stove action.

Food for Thought:

