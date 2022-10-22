Cub Tracks weekend edition

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

I saw a report that the White Sox are going to interview Ozzie Guillen. I could not roll my eyes fast enough. Hoo boy. Jon Heyman reported that “Ron Washington, Joe Espada and Pedro Grifol are “among many” in the mix.” Holy cats! But no Joe Maddon, yet.

I imagine the White Sox manager search is Jerry Reinsdorf naming a bunch of managers from the 1980s and demanding Rick Hahn find out which ones are still alive. — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) October 21, 2022

Dang. That’s savage. I love it.

Hurry up, playoffs, and be over. I just want the Yankees and Padres and Astros to lose. That means the Phillies back into the championship. I don’t hate them. I’m ready for some hot stove action.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

.281 BA

10 HR

20 SB

4.5 WAR



“We have total confidence in Nico’s ability to play shortstop.” — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 21, 2022

Ninth-ranked #Cubs prospect Alexander Canario has been producing with his bat for Aguilas in @LIDOMRD.



But he's also opening eyes with his glove: pic.twitter.com/jJFWh3nik7 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) October 20, 2022

Food for Thought:

Watch A Man Play The Sax While Surgeons Operate On His Brainhttps://t.co/qDe35D1vCu pic.twitter.com/Hpa1pwrTXD — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 21, 2022

Factors like temperature and humidity have a real impact on your ability to hit a homer. https://t.co/yHmSe1bhro — Popular Science (@PopSci) October 21, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!