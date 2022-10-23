2022 MLB League Championship Series: Padres vs. Phillies Game 5, Astros vs. Yankees Game 4

If you enjoy watching baseball — and I assume you’re here because you do! — then you’re probably rooting for the Yankees and Padres to win today so that we can have more baseball this week.

If the Phillies and Astros wrap up their series today, and both teams need just one more win to do that, we won’t have any baseball until Friday. That’s the scheduled day for Game 1 of the World Series. The WS will begin in either Houston or New York regardless of who wins the NLCS, because both the Astros and Yankees had better records than either of the NLCS teams.

Here are the particulars for today’s two LCS games. This will be the only thread for today's games.

There is a chance of rain interrupting the game in Philadelphia this afternoon, per this forecast, so here’s the local radar for your convenience.

1:37 p.m. CT: Padres at Phillies. Phillies lead series 3-1. Yu Darvish (RHP) vs. Zack Wheeler (RHP). TV: FS1. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal.

MLB.com Gameday

Padres lineup:

Phillies lineup:

The radar above will also be useful for tonight’s ALCS game, because guess what? This forecast says it’s going to rain in New York tonight, too.

Yankees ALCS Game 4 Weather Update: The forecast continues to look unsettled and cloudy with intermittent showers throughout the day. While not a complete washout, on-and-off rain will likely continue through the evening. The weather may impact the game at some point tonight. — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) October 23, 2022

6:07 p.m. CT: Astros at Yankees. Astros lead series 3-0. Lance McCullers Jr. (RHP) vs. Nestor Cortes (LHP). TV: TBS. Announcers: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur and Lauren Shehadi.

MLB.com Gameday

The Astros and Yankees lineups were not available at posting time. Please check the team Twitter feeds for those lineups later this afternoon.

A reminder that ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games,

Discuss amongst yourselves.