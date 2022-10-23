Cub Tracks sizes up the relatives

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The beats and bloggers seem to have the weekend off.
We can’t really begrudge the worthy scribes their downtime. They’ve had enough time put in eating ballpark food and putting up with each other’s various odors and peccadilloes — I’m just selfish and want more bullets. And I want them of a high caliber.
Makes for long days. Oh I know, you weep for me.
We’re talking baseball with our own @coomscorner6 and get his thoughts on Jim Hendry’s tenure on the North Side. Plus, we’ll ask Coomer about the #Cubs off-season plans. https://t.co/6pC174Cfzh pic.twitter.com/BAXbXXAmS2— 670 The Score (@670TheScore) October 22, 2022
Were talking with Yankees special assistant and former #Cubs GM Jim Hendry as we get his thoughts on the Yankees playoff run, the postseason, and reminisce about his days on the North Side. https://t.co/6pC174k6l9 pic.twitter.com/YDt5M69Sr3— 670 The Score (@670TheScore) October 22, 2022
Alexander Canario flashes the leather in the Dominican Winter League!— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 22, 2022
- Patrick Mooney (the Athletic {$}): Can the Cubs make the playoffs in 2023? If not, there’s no excuse. “This is the moment when trusting the process means taking on more risk, being irrational in free agency and using some of those prospects to bolster the major-league club.”
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs have plenty of options at first, including Josh Bell. “Let’s break down the numbers a little better to understand the fit.” SI wants Wilmer Flores.
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Joe Maddon says Anthony Rizzo the ‘Anchor’ that should have stayed. “The one guy to me: Anthony was almost like the next Billy Williams or something like that. Their Mr. Cub. And it’s too bad that he had to leave.”
- Aryana Prasad (Fansided*): Dansby Swanson’s Chicago ties should scare Braves fans. “Swanson is engaged to NWSL and USWNT star Mallory Pugh, who just so happens to play for the Chicago Red Stars.”
- Kade Kistner (Sports Illustrated*): Former Chicago Cub Kyle Schwarber is trying to lead Phillies to World Series of their own. “After starting off the postseason ice-cold, Schwarber is finding his groove.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): How Cubs’ Ian Happ put together a breakout 2022 season. “In Happ’s eyes, the biggest adjustment was mental.” Tim Stebbins has some Happ, too.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): 5 Cubs prospects to look out for ahead of 2023. “Matt Mervis could vie for first base in Chicago, while all eyes are on Brennen Davis’ health.”
- Dan Symborski (Fangraphs*): Yes, the playoffs are still a crapshoot. “... I’m trying to keep it as simple as possible, within reason.”
