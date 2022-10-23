Cub Tracks sizes up the relatives

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The beats and bloggers seem to have the weekend off.

We can’t really begrudge the worthy scribes their downtime. They’ve had enough time put in eating ballpark food and putting up with each other’s various odors and peccadilloes — I’m just selfish and want more bullets. And I want them of a high caliber.

Makes for long days. Oh I know, you weep for me.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

We’re talking baseball with our own @coomscorner6 and get his thoughts on Jim Hendry’s tenure on the North Side. Plus, we’ll ask Coomer about the #Cubs off-season plans. https://t.co/6pC174Cfzh pic.twitter.com/BAXbXXAmS2 — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) October 22, 2022

Were talking with Yankees special assistant and former #Cubs GM Jim Hendry as we get his thoughts on the Yankees playoff run, the postseason, and reminisce about his days on the North Side. https://t.co/6pC174k6l9 pic.twitter.com/YDt5M69Sr3 — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) October 22, 2022

Alexander Canario flashes the leather in the Dominican Winter League!



The @Cubs No. 9 prospect makes a sensational play in center for the @aguilascibaenas. pic.twitter.com/gbU5Wqvmvg — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 22, 2022

Food for Thought:

Judean date trees were everywhere 2,000 years ago but they went extinct by the Middle Ages. This video from the BBC reveals how scientists resurrected them.https://t.co/SzTSFUJ4GO — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 22, 2022

Scientists still aren’t sure why early humans had such weird skulls—or why we don’t. https://t.co/N80bjqZoIH — Popular Science (@PopSci) October 22, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!