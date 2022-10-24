Baseball history unpacked, October 24

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Today in baseball history:
- 1908 - Baseball’s anthem, Take Me Out to the Ballgame, is introduced by singer Billy Murray. The songwriting team of Albert Von Tilzer (music) and Jack Norworth (words), who created the immortal tune, had never seen a game before composing the immortal number. (2)
- 1972 - Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson dies of heart disease at age 53. Robinson had become the first black major league player of the 20th century with the 1947 Dodgers. (1,2)
- 1994 - Greg Maddux of the Atlanta Braves becomes the first pitcher in major league history to win three straight Cy Young Awards, unanimously sweeping the National League honor. Maddux posted a 16-6 record with a 1.56 ERA, the third-lowest in 75 years. (1,2)
Cubs birthdays: Ed Williamson, Eddie Stack, Jack Russell, Jim Brosnan, John Goetz, Rawly Eastwick, Bill Hayes.
Today in world history:
- 1260 - The spectacular Cathedral of Chartres is dedicated in the presence of King Louis IX of France; now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
- 1593 - Alleged teleportation of Spanish soldier Gil Perez from the Philippines to Mexico.
- 1851 - William Lassell discovers Ariel & Umbriel, satellites of Uranus.
- 1881 - Levi P Morton, US ambassador to France drives first rivet in Statue of Liberty.
- 1926 - Harry Houdini’s last performance, at the Garrick Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.
- 1931 - Gangster Al Capone is sentenced to 11 years for tax evasion.
There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.
Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.
