Cub Tracks’ most likely path

This year's #Cubs Organization All-Stars features an exciting blend of tools, including those of the system's top-ranked prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) October 24, 2022
⭐️Our RBI players are all-stars on and off the field! The Cubs #RBIAllStars volunteered at the @FoodDepository to pack food and assist community members in need today. The group helped prepare 30,538 total pounds of food and 25,449 meals ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/sC4EkNXWlI— Cubs Charities (@CubsCharities) October 22, 2022
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): What’s minimum threshold for Cubs to have successful offseason? “I believe we could deem the Cubs’ offseason a success if they acquire an ace-level starter, a big bat for the middle infield or third base, a glove-first center fielder, and a high-level hitter to occupy first base and/or DH.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ bullpen infrastructure is strong, but Jed Hoyer knows he has holes to fill. “We’re far from done when it comes to building the pitching staff, especially the bullpen,” Hoyer said.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): If not Willson Contreras, what are the Chicago Cubs planning to do at catcher? “... at some point we have to start talking about what the Cubs will or can do in the very likely event that Contreras signs elsewhere.”
- Ben Silver (Sports Illustrated*): Report: Anthony Rizzo expected to opt out of player option with New York Yankees. “According to a report from Jim Bowden of The Athletic {$}.”
- David Laurila (Fangraphs*): Sunday Notes: Cubs prospect Matt Mervis can mash. “Mervis’s ability to clear fences is his calling card, but that’s not how he views himself as a hitter.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): State of the Cubs: Center field is up for grabs in 2023. “... the most likely path here is the Cubs opt to fill center field with in-house options and invest their resources on other positions.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs right to view Christopher Morel as a future superutility player. “Having a go-to guy capable of covering four or five positions on the roster is a game-changer, especially one with the offensive upside Morel showed in his rookie campaign.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Wrigley’s new sportsbook radiating serious Soldier Field vibes. “... more than a few people are going to do double-takes as they approach the federal landmark to find a sparkling glass bauble affixed to its southern border.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Baker, Schwarber among ex-Cubs in 2022 World Series. “This might just be Baker’s best opportunity to win that elusive championship, with an Astros team that hasn’t lost yet this postseason.”
