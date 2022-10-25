 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ most likely path

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Let’s talk Cubs.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Fans line the pathway from the Chicago Cubs clubhouse as the 2016 World Series champs approach Sloan Park for their Cactus League debut against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Mesa, Az. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group) Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...