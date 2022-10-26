 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: All quiet on the baseball front

The World Series is set and now we wait. Will Aaron Judge head home? And other news from around baseball.

By Josh Timmers
Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The World Series is set with the Phillies and the Astros. Of course, the Series was set the last time we did OTC as well. And still no games. Nor any will happen before the next OTC.

Actually, we’ve got a lot of links for it being so quiet.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. But there still won’t be any baseball.

