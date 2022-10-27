Cub Tracks marks the occasion

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
My initial edition of Cub Tracks was on October 27, 2015. It’s been a thornier path than the one Larry Talbot tread, to be sure, but then, Cub Tracks for me is moonlighting, writing on the side of the anonymous political stuff I do for paychecks and the weird fictions that I craft for pot money.
At least my palms are pentagram-free. No violent acts weigh heavily on my conscience. No need to raise cane.
Okay, on with the show.
Kaplan on KXNO here in Iowa this afternoon, #Cubs nuggets:— Hot Stove Cubbies (@HotStoveCubbies) October 26, 2022
- Cubs interested in Abreu if he does not re-sign w/Sox
- Trea Turner is a name to watch for, Cubs really like him.
- Cubs would be interested in DeGrom at like 3 years.
- Cubs would be interested in Judge at 5 years.
Thinking about all my Cubbie fans out there. Can’t wait to see you next spring! pic.twitter.com/MOG3pYZdy1— Ian Happ (@ihapp_1) October 25, 2022
Matt "MASH" Mervis just keeps on raking! The @Cubs prospect is now tied for the league lead in homers (5)!— MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 26, 2022
Just sit back and enjoy this one folks! #Cubs #AFL22 @MLBPipeline @MiLB @WatchMarquee pic.twitter.com/K4hGb35VZb
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Maybe the Chicago Cubs can get really, really good at developing starting pitchers. “The many breakouts down on the farm, together with what we saw at the big league level this year from Steele and Wesneski, may provide a hint that the Cubs are indeed headed in the right direction...” Based in part on Sahadev Sharma article {$}.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Definitive ranking of 5 ace pitchers Cubs should target based on fit, impact. “Landing a true top-of-the-rotation starter would instantly elevate their rotation to the top of the National League and put them in position to reach the postseason.”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Another Japanese starter is coming to MLB this offseason and he throws 100 MPH. “... righty flamethrower Shuntaro Fujinami of the Hanshin Tigers will be made available via the posting system.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): State of the Cubs: A curious situation at the DH spot. “I think it’s a good fit,” David Ross said of Reyes during the final week of the season.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Thoughts on Anthony Rizzo’s future, ‘Lowball’ offer from Cubs. “... Rizzo was clearly betting on himself to bounce back.”
- MLB.com*: Podcast: Mervis interview, plus the AFL’s top performers.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): State of the Cubs: Seiya Suzuki is the present — and future — in right field. “... the right field spot for the Cubs is locked down.”
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): 3 decisions that may haunt the Cubs for years to come. “Looking in the rearview mirror and taking a glance at some of the decisions Chicago has made have definitely paid off – and then some.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): 7 reasons to root for Dusty Baker, whose unconventional managerial career has him back in the World Series for a 3rd time. “He has taken five franchises to the postseason yet probably has spent more time on the hot seat than any manager since Billy Martin.”
- Ben Walker (Chicago Tribune* {$}): No U.S.-born Black players are expected in the World Series — a 1st since 1950: ‘That is eye-opening’. “Kids started shifting to other sports,” Gary Matthews, Sr. said.
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cardinals coaching staff undergoing major changes. “Pitching coach Mike Maddux is stepping down and hitting coach Jeff Albert has opted not to return, according to The Athletic’s Katie Woo.”
