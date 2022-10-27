Cub Tracks marks the occasion

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

My initial edition of Cub Tracks was on October 27, 2015. It’s been a thornier path than the one Larry Talbot tread, to be sure, but then, Cub Tracks for me is moonlighting, writing on the side of the anonymous political stuff I do for paychecks and the weird fictions that I craft for pot money.

At least my palms are pentagram-free. No violent acts weigh heavily on my conscience. No need to raise cane.

Okay, on with the show.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Kaplan on KXNO here in Iowa this afternoon, #Cubs nuggets:

- Cubs interested in Abreu if he does not re-sign w/Sox

- Trea Turner is a name to watch for, Cubs really like him.

- Cubs would be interested in DeGrom at like 3 years.

- Cubs would be interested in Judge at 5 years. — Hot Stove Cubbies (@HotStoveCubbies) October 26, 2022

Thinking about all my Cubbie fans out there. Can’t wait to see you next spring! pic.twitter.com/MOG3pYZdy1 — Ian Happ (@ihapp_1) October 25, 2022

Matt "MASH" Mervis just keeps on raking! The @Cubs prospect is now tied for the league lead in homers (5)!



Just sit back and enjoy this one folks! #Cubs #AFL22 @MLBPipeline @MiLB @WatchMarquee pic.twitter.com/K4hGb35VZb — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 26, 2022

Food for Thought:

New vocal recordings have revealed that 53 species previously thought to be non-vocal do in fact make sounds, and the recordings are very, very funny.https://t.co/GdqJlWqnAX — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 26, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!