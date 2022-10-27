The 5 best individual Cubs hitting performances of 2022

The past two days, we looked at some of the best and worst Cubs games from this season.

While there were good individual performances in some of those games, there were other games where individual players had outstanding days that I think are worth remembering.

Again, these are my subjective choices and I’m listing them in chronological order. You’ll note that two games that accounted for all of these performances.

This was the Cubs’ only five-hit game of the season. There’s a bit of an asterisk on Morel’s homer, as he hit it off Reds infielder Max Schrock in the eighth inning. That was his fifth hit of the night.

But it was still fun to watch [VIDEO].

Here’s a view of that homer from beyond the bleachers:

This was the biggest RBI day for any Cub this year. I noted Wisdom’s grand slam in the second inning of this game in the “best games” article.

Here’s his second homer of the night [VIDEO].

Wisdom missed quite a bit of time in September with a hand injury, but still managed a 25-homer season.

The Cubs won this game 15-7.

Suzuki was on quite the hot streak in July after returning from his finger injury. From his return July 4 through this game: .400/.444/.600 (20-for-50), a double, three home runs in 14 games.

Here’s his home run in this game against the Phillies [VIDEO].

That one went a long way:

#Cubs 15 @ #Phillies 1 [T9-1o]:



Seiya Suzuki homers (7): fly ball to CF (2-run)



Hit: 427ft, 106.4mph, 23°



Pitch: 80.1mph Fastball (RHP Garrett Stubbs, 3) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) July 23, 2022

Here are Happ’s four hits in this game, including two RBI singles [VIDEO].

Showing off some of the power that got him to the big leagues, Velázquez didn’t even start this game but drove in a third of the Cubs’ 15 runs:

Nelson Velázquez entered the game in the 8th as a pinch hitter. He's now 2-for-2 with 2 home runs, one off Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs.



Cubs lead the Phillies 15-1 in the 9th. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 23, 2022

Here are the two homers [VIDEO].

Tomorrow: The five best Cubs pitching performances of 2022.