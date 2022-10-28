2022 World Series: Phillies vs. Astros Game 1, 7:03 CT

The Phillies and Astros have met in the postseason before, back when Houston was a National League team.

That was the 1980 NLCS, won by the Phillies three games to two — of course, at the time the LCS were best-of-five. Four of those five games went into extra innings, including the decisive Game 5. In that game, Houston had a 5-2 lead heading into the eighth. The Phillies took a 7-5 lead with a five-run eighth, but a pair of run-scoring singles made it 7-7 going to the ninth. The Phillies eventually took an 8-7 lead on a Garry Maddox RBI double in the top of the 10th, and Houston went down 1-2-3, sending the Phillies to their first World Series in 30 years.

Hopefully, this World Series can give us some excitement like that.

One more note: Houston is 7-0 this postseason and won their final two regular season games — against the Phillies. The Phillies are also the last team to defeat the Astros, winning 3-0 October 3, a two-hit combined shutout in which Aaron Nola — tonight’s Philly starter — threw 6⅔ scoreless innings.

Should be a good Series. Here are tonight’s particulars.

7:03 p.m. CT: Phillies at Astros. Aaron Nola (RHP) vs. Justin Verlander (RHP). TV: Fox. Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

MLB.com Gameday

Phillies lineup:

Astros lineup:

A reminder that ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games,

Discuss amongst yourselves.