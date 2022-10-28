Baseball history unpacked, October 28

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1953 - Red Barber resigns from the Brooklyn Dodgers broadcast booth and takes a job with the rival New York Yankees. (1,2)
- 1968 - Future Hall of Famer Bob Gibson of the St. Louis Cardinals wins his first Cy Young Award. Gibson is a unanimous choice after dominating hitters with a 22-9 record and an ERA of 1.12 during the “Year of the Pitcher.” (2)
- 1989 - The Oakland Athletics complete a sweep in the World Series with a 9-6 win over the San Francisco Giants. Rickey Henderson’s home run supports starter and winner Mike Moore. Dave Stewart is named Series MVP after winning the first and third game of the Series, which was interrupted by an earthquake. (2)
- 1995 - The Braves win their first World Series since moving to Atlanta with a 1-0 shutout of Cleveland in Game 6. Pitchers Tom Glavine and Mark Wohlers combine on a one-hitter and David Justice hits a home run in the sixth inning for the only run. Jim Poole is the losing pitcher. (2)
- 2011 - The St. Louis Cardinals win the 11th title of their history by defeating the Texas Rangers, 6-2, in Game 7 of the World Series. Texas takes a two-run lead in the top of the first, but Series MVP David Freese ties the score with a two-run double in the bottom of the inning. Chris Carpenter then keeps the Rangers from adding to their score, while Allen Craig hits a third-inning homer off Matt Harrison. The Cards add two runs without getting a hit in the fifth and, typically, St. Louis manager Tony LaRussa uses four relievers to get the last nine outs. It is an unlikely title for a team that was 10½ games out on August 25th and twice was down to its last strike in Game 6. (2)
- 2012 - The Giants complete a sweep of the Tigers in the World Series with a 4-3, 10-inning win in Game 4. Miguel Cabrera, Delmon Young and Buster Posey all homer as the two teams are tied, 3-3, after nine, then Marco Scutaro drives in Ryan Theriot for the winning run in the top of the 10th. Sergio Romo ends the game by striking out Cabrera, picking up his third save. It is the Giants’ second Championship in three years. Pablo Sandoval, author of a three-homer performance in Game 1, is named World Series MVP. (2)
- 2016 - In the first World Series game played at Wrigley Field in 71 years, the Indians eke out a 1-0 victory over the Cubs in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series. Pinch-runner Michael Martinez scores the only run in the seventh when he is driven in from third base by pinch-hitter Coco Crisp’s single. Cody Allen ends the game by striking out Ben Zobrist with two runners in scoring position. (2)
- 2018 - The Red Sox win their 9th Championship and 4th since 2004 by defeating the Dodgers, 5-1, in Game 5 of the World Series. David Price pitches seven strong innings after allowing a lead-off homer to David Freese, but not before Boston had taken a 2-0 lead on a homer by Steve Pearce off Clayton Kershaw. Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez and Pearce all hit solo shots later in the game to put the score out of reach, while Joe Kelly and Chris Sale combine to strike out the last six Dodgers batters in order. Pearce is named winner of the World Series Most Valuable Player Award. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Ed McDonald, Bill McCabe, Percy Jones, George Hennessey, Luis Márquez, Lenny Harris, Larry Casian, Esmailin Caridad, Justin Hancock.
Today in history:
- 312 - Emperor Constantine the Great beats rival Maxentius at the Battle of the Milvian Bridge.
- 1216 - Henry III aged nine is crowned King of England at Gloucester Cathedral after the death of his father King John (2nd coronation in 1220).
- 1636 - Harvard University, Cambridge, founded by a vote of the Massachusetts General Court.
- 1793 - Eli Whitney applies for a patent on cotton gin.
- 1831 - Michael Faraday demonstrates his dynamo invention, an electrical generator.
- 1882 - Athletics reveal $22,000 profit in their first season in the American Association.
- 1886 - Statue of Liberty dedicated by US President Grover Cleveland, celebrated by first confetti (ticker tape) parade in New York City.
- 1929 - Dow Jones plummets 38.33 pts (13%) to 260.64.
- 1962 - Radio Moscow reports nuclear missiles in Cuba deactivated.
