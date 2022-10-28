 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Let the Fall Classic begin!

It’s time for the big show.

By Ashley MacLennan
World Series Workout Day Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Well, friends, today is the day. The 2022 World Series is getting underway, and in a little over a week we’ll know who will be the champions. Will it be Best in the West Houston Astros trying to make a redemptive win to escape the shadow over their 2017 victory? Or will the true Wild Card of the Philadelphia Phillies sneak in and claim the title? It’s shaping up to be a very interesting matchup.

Now let’s get into the last links post before the Series.

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

