2022 World Series: Phillies vs. Astros Game 2, 7:03 CT

The Phillies, improbably, won Game 1.

By Al Yellon
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

When the Phillies went down 5-0 early in Game 1 and Justin Verlander was cruising, I (and probably you) figured: “This game is over.”

But it wasn’t. The Phillies made one of the most amazing comebacks in World Series (and postseason) history, winning on a J.T. Realmuto home run in the 10th inning — but not until after a fantastic game-saving catch by, of all people, Nick Castellanos [VIDEO].

Just how amazing was that comeback?

So, we’ve got a memorable World Series game already. Here’s hoping for more memorable games over the next few days.

7:03 p.m. CT: Phillies at Astros. Phillies lead series 1-0. Zack Wheeler (RHP) vs. Framber Valdez (LHP). TV: Fox. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

Phillies lineup:

Astros lineup:

A reminder that ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games,

Discuss amongst yourselves.

