2022 World Series: Phillies vs. Astros Game 2, 7:03 CT

When the Phillies went down 5-0 early in Game 1 and Justin Verlander was cruising, I (and probably you) figured: “This game is over.”

But it wasn’t. The Phillies made one of the most amazing comebacks in World Series (and postseason) history, winning on a J.T. Realmuto home run in the 10th inning — but not until after a fantastic game-saving catch by, of all people, Nick Castellanos [VIDEO].

Just how amazing was that comeback?

teams are now 220-6 when leading by 5+ runs in World Series games



comebacks:



Tonight PHI trailed by 5

2002 G6 LAA trailed by 5

1996 G4 NYY trailed by 6

1993 G4 TOR trailed by 5

1956 G2 BRO trailed by 6

1929 G4 PHA trailed by 8 https://t.co/7HXYN7Is77 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 29, 2022

teams are now 589-19 in postseason history when leading by 5+ runs



Phillies: now 1-11 when trailing by 5+ in PS — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 29, 2022

So, we’ve got a memorable World Series game already. Here’s hoping for more memorable games over the next few days.

7:03 p.m. CT: Phillies at Astros. Phillies lead series 1-0. Zack Wheeler (RHP) vs. Framber Valdez (LHP). TV: Fox. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

Phillies lineup:

Astros lineup:

Astros lineup with Framber Valdez on the mound: pic.twitter.com/wL5e0GLvdV — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 29, 2022

