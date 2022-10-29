2022 World Series: Phillies vs. Astros Game 2, 7:03 CT

When the Phillies went down 5-0 early in Game 1 and Justin Verlander was cruising, I (and probably you) figured: “This game is over.”
But it wasn’t. The Phillies made one of the most amazing comebacks in World Series (and postseason) history, winning on a J.T. Realmuto home run in the 10th inning — but not until after a fantastic game-saving catch by, of all people, Nick Castellanos [VIDEO].
Just how amazing was that comeback?
teams are now 220-6 when leading by 5+ runs in World Series games— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 29, 2022
comebacks:
Tonight PHI trailed by 5
2002 G6 LAA trailed by 5
1996 G4 NYY trailed by 6
1993 G4 TOR trailed by 5
1956 G2 BRO trailed by 6
1929 G4 PHA trailed by 8 https://t.co/7HXYN7Is77
teams are now 589-19 in postseason history when leading by 5+ runs— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 29, 2022
Phillies: now 1-11 when trailing by 5+ in PS
So, we’ve got a memorable World Series game already. Here’s hoping for more memorable games over the next few days.
7:03 p.m. CT: Phillies at Astros. Phillies lead series 1-0. Zack Wheeler (RHP) vs. Framber Valdez (LHP). TV: Fox. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.
Phillies lineup:
Ready for Round 2. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 29, 2022
Astros lineup:
Astros lineup with Framber Valdez on the mound: pic.twitter.com/wL5e0GLvdV— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 29, 2022
