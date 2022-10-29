Cub Tracks’ older, wiser, sadder day

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Pity about Alexander Canario. Let’s hope he returns with his skills intact, and is allowed to take the time to heal. Brett Taylor considers the potential impacts. Lots of prospect and trade talk today.
Great to see Drew Gray and Codi Heuer throwing in Arizona. Both recovering from Tommy John surgery. @LanceBroz chatted with Gray about his rehab, coming soon to @WatchMarquee #Cubs pic.twitter.com/pzSwYg1sc1— Scott Changnon (@ScottyChags) October 28, 2022
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Now we know how much the Cubs performance has hurt Marquee’s ratings (and why they need to win again soon). “... better performance on the field is really the only way to actually generate better attendance and better TV ratings.” Evan Altman adds his thoughts. Robert Channick (Tribune {$}) does likewise.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Spend big (Phillies) or replenish the system (Astros)? The Cubs can find a roster-building balance in the World Series teams. “Financially investing in a roster can serve as a postseason separator for major-league teams.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): How the Cubs are building the core for their next playoff contender. “Look no further than the World Series participants, the Astros and Phillies, for examples of the importance of homegrown talent.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): The 5 big offseason questions for the Cubs. “This all adds up to the Cubs potentially being a major player in this sector of the open market.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Where Cubs could look for ‘quality innings’ this offseason. “... in a week or two, every starting pitcher will start being linked to the Cubs in free agency rumors and speculation.”
- Bryan Smith (Bleacher Nation*): Hayden Wesneski showcased some incredible stuff in September, but can his fastball keep getting those results? “The pitch’s average velocity of 93.1 mph is not special, and neither is the modest ride or cutting movement he’s able to achieve.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): State of the Cubs: Bullpen littered with plenty of options — and question marks. “... the Cubs’ bullpen situation proves to be a mixed bag...” Starting pitching. DH.
- Keenan O’Rourke (Cronkite News*): Cubs prospect Matt Mervis uses past struggles to propel career in Arizona Fall League. “My goal is to keep getting at-bats,” Mervis said.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): How Cubs legend Kyle Schwarber forged a connection with prospect James Triantos. “He’s just a phenomenal human being,” Triantos said.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs prospects Alexander Canario, Brennen Davis suffer injury setbacks. “Both injuries impact the team’s decision-making for this winter and how they’ll build and view the 2023 roster.”
- Lee Bosch (Marquee Sports Network*): Fall League Fridays: Cubs prospect Owen Caissie is heating up. “His 4-game hit streak came to an end Wednesday, but not before raising his batting average 68 points to .250.”
- Shanzah Ahmed (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Winterland returns to Wrigleyville this holiday season with more activities — and an ice rink inside Wrigley Field. “... free to enjoy with no tickets required for admission.”
- Jeff Agrest (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Jon Sciambi looks forward to 2023 World Series, looks back on 2022 Cubs broadcasts. “Next season, Sciambi will replace Dan Shulman on ESPN Radio’s broadcast of the Fall Classic. Sciambi has called “Sunday Night Baseball” for the network since 2010.”
