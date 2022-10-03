Baseball history unpacked, October 3

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Today in baseball history:
- 1897 - Cap Anson closes out a remarkable 27-year career that started in the National Association in 1871. He hits two home runs for the Chicago Colts in the first game of a doubleheader against St. Louis. At age 45, he becomes the oldest player to homer in the majors, a record since surpassed by Jack Quinn (46) and Julio Franco (48). (1,2)
- 1909 - With the National League pennant already decided, today’s game between the Pirates and Cubs is still remarkable as it is the first time in major league history that two teams with 100 or more wins have met on the field. It will happen again a few times in the postseason in future years, but not in the regular season until the first game of the three-game playoff between the Giants and Dodgers on October 1, 1962. (2)
- 1945 - The Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs face each other in the World Series for the fourth time. Hank Borowy pitches a six-hitter and Hal Newhouser is demolished with eight runs in three innings as the Cubs win, 9-0. (1,2)
- 1951 - Bobby Thomson hits a three-run home run off Ralph Branca of the Brooklyn Dodgers with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the New York Giants a dramatic 5-4 playoff victory and the National League pennant. The blast will become known in baseball lore as the Shot Heard ‘Round the World. (1,2)
- 1999 - On the final day of the season, Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals hits his 65th home run, moving past Ted Williams and Willie McCovey into 10th place on the career list with 522. McGwire finishes with a two-homer edge over Chicago’s Sammy Sosa, who hits his 63rd on the same day. (2)
- 2018 - MLB issues a ruling in the case of Cubs SS Addison Russell, who has been on administrative leave since September 21st following allegations of domestic violence. He is handed a 40-game suspension, retroactive to the start of his leave, with the remainder to be served at the start of the 2019 season. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Bob Bowman, Dom Dallessandro, Jack Lamabe, Dennis Eckersley HOF, Matt Murton, Jen-Ho Tseng. Also notable: Dave Winfield HOF.
Today in world history:
- 382 - Roman Emperor Theodosius makes a treaty with the Visigoths, granting them lands between the Lower Danube and the Balkans in return for military service.
- 1712 - The Duke of Montrose issues a warrant for the arrest of Rob Roy MacGregor.
- 1849 - American author Edgar Allan Poe is found delirious in a gutter in Baltimore, Maryland under mysterious circumstances; it is the last time he is seen in public before his death.
- 1974 - 39-year old Frank Robinson becomes MLB’s first African-American manager when he signs as player-manager for Cleveland Indians; agrees to 1-year contract estimated at $180,000.
- 1995 - Former NFL running back, broadcaster and actor O.J. Simpson found not guilty of the murder of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman in Los Angeles, California.
There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration.
Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.
