Baseball history unpacked, October 3

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Bob Bowman, Dom Dallessandro, Jack Lamabe, Dennis Eckersley HOF, Matt Murton, Jen-Ho Tseng. Also notable: Dave Winfield HOF.

Today in world history:

382 - Roman Emperor Theodosius makes a treaty with the Visigoths, granting them lands between the Lower Danube and the Balkans in return for military service.

- Roman Emperor Theodosius makes a treaty with the Visigoths, granting them lands between the Lower Danube and the Balkans in return for military service. 1712 - The Duke of Montrose issues a warrant for the arrest of Rob Roy MacGregor.

- The Duke of Montrose issues a warrant for the arrest of Rob Roy MacGregor. 1849 - American author Edgar Allan Poe is found delirious in a gutter in Baltimore, Maryland under mysterious circumstances; it is the last time he is seen in public before his death.

- American author Edgar Allan Poe is found delirious in a gutter in Baltimore, Maryland under mysterious circumstances; it is the last time he is seen in public before his death. 1974 - 39-year old Frank Robinson becomes MLB’s first African-American manager when he signs as player-manager for Cleveland Indians; agrees to 1-year contract estimated at $180,000.

- 39-year old Frank Robinson becomes MLB’s first African-American manager when he signs as player-manager for Cleveland Indians; agrees to 1-year contract estimated at $180,000. 1995 - Former NFL running back, broadcaster and actor O.J. Simpson found not guilty of the murder of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman in Los Angeles, California.

Common sources:

*pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.