Outside The Confines: Ecstasy in the Emerald City

I wasn’t going to go with one of those “Sleepless in Seattle” puns. That’s been done to death.

I guess the only thing we’re really waiting on is whether the Phillies can choke away a two-game lead in the Wild Card with three games to go. Or if the Braves can do that for the NL East crown, but both teams will make the playoffs anyway. There’s not that much drama left. Thanks, expanded playoffs.

The Seattle Mariners clinched a playoff spot of Friday, ending the longest current playoff drought in North American sports. Jack Baer explains how the Mariners finally achieved a postseason berth.

Jason Catania has 20 facts about the Mariners’ 21-year playoff drought. And yet not one of them is that “Touched by an Angel” was still on the air the last time the Mariners made the postseason.

First time the Mariners have made the playoffs without Touched by an Angel being on TV — Michael Baumann (@MichaelBaumann) October 1, 2022

And you might want to watch Mariners play-by-play broadcaster Dave Sims call the clincher.

Dave Sims' call as the Mariners broke their playoff drought



Awesome



(via @Mariners) pic.twitter.com/wjSqPywVQ6 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 1, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.