Outside The Confines: Ecstasy in the Emerald City

The Mariners clinch their first playoff spot in 21 years. The Braves swept past the Mets. Tony La Russa will retire. And other news from baseball.

By Josh Timmers
I wasn’t going to go with one of those “Sleepless in Seattle” puns. That’s been done to death.

I guess the only thing we’re really waiting on is whether the Phillies can choke away a two-game lead in the Wild Card with three games to go. Or if the Braves can do that for the NL East crown, but both teams will make the playoffs anyway. There’s not that much drama left. Thanks, expanded playoffs.

  • And you might want to watch Mariners play-by-play broadcaster Dave Sims call the clincher.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

