Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Monday 10/3, 5:40 CT

Monday notes...

ATTENDANCE WATCH: The Cubs finished the home season with 2,616,780 tickets sold, an average of 32,306 per date. The average currently ranks ninth and the total seventh, though the total ranking could drop as some teams close to the Cubs in that list (Red Sox, Astros, Mets) still have home games remaining. The total is the lowest for the Cubs in a full-capacity season (2020 and 2021 excluded) since 1997. I’ll have more on Cubs attendance and tickets when the season is over.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup for the series opener in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/QbsyxRqjzA — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 3, 2022

Reds lineup:

Hunter Greene makes the final start of his rookie campaign tonight❗️



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/g13XU6HSvi — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 3, 2022

Hayden Wesneski, RHP vs. Hunter Greene, RHP

Hayden Wesneski has been really good in four of his five outings since being promoted to the major leagues.

Tonight’s game is a good test: It’s the first time he’ll have faced a team twice. The first time was five shutout innings in his MLB debut September 6 at Wrigley Field. He allowed two hits and a walk that night and struck out eight.

Another one just like that would put a nice little finishing touch on Wesneski’s MLB debut season.

Have a look at the pitch chart for Hunter Greene below. He’s basically a two-pitch pitcher (plus a handful of changeups).

That screams out “closer” to me, given that Greene routinely hits 100 miles per hour. He’s not likely going to make it as a starter, although his three September starts (after returning from a shoulder strain) have been pretty good — 1.06 ERA, 29 strikeouts and only six walks in 17 innings.

Cubs batters have done a pretty good number on Greene this year: eight runs in nine innings, including home runs by Nico Hoerner, Willson Contreras and Ian Happ in this game in May.

More like that, please.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Reds site Red Reporter. If you do go there to interact with Reds fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

Discuss amongst yourselves.