Wrigley Field construction update: October 2

I have received many requests for photos of the ongoing construction work on the sports book that will open at Wrigley Field sometime in 2023. We learned at a groundbreaking ceremony last June that this sports book won’t open until the second quarter of 2023, so don’t expect it to be around when Opening Day happens at Wrigley Field March 30 of nexgt year.

That link was the most recent update in this series, so it’s been more than three months since I’ve posted photos here. The construction site is wrapped in tarps, so other than the exterior you can’t see much from street level.

What I found most interesting were the photos I took from inside the ballpark. Photos 5 and 6 show an area that will be accessible from behind the terrace reserved seats on the right field side of the ballpark, essentially the roof of the sports book. This is going to become a patio area. All the photos from inside the ballpark were taken Sunday, before the game, from publicly accessible areas.

I’ll try to post more construction photos as the offseason continues — of course, now that the Wrigley Field 2022 season is over, they’ll all be from street level.