Cub Tracks’ the wait and see game

I hope you enjoy your ice cream Sunday. I myself will be brushing the hair of the dog and probably singing like Dan McCafferty as this article was fashioned immediately pre-birthday barbecue. I was responsible for four ribeyes and I’m told the merlot and mushroom steak sauce was a home run.
Put the weight right on me.
Ernie Banks began playing with the Negro League Kansas City Monarchs in 1950 & debuted with the @Cubs in Sep '53. Read more about the career & legacy of Mr. Cub in his @sabr bio https://t.co/wm9Zp5Atzh pic.twitter.com/RiHPCR4yDl— SABR BioProject (@SABRbioproject) October 29, 2022
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Construction goes on at Wrigley Field while the Chicago Cubs wonder where their die-hard fans have gone. “... the selling off of star players, the exorbitant ticket prices and a distaste for the Ricketts family has combined to cure some of their longtime addiction.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Dustin Kelly set to become Cubs’ hitting coach (source). “There has been no other news about the makeup of Cubs manager David Ross’ coaching staff.” Andy Martinez has some words. Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma elaborate {$}.
- Marquee Sports Network*: Cubs Weekly Podcast: Cubs VP of pitching Craig Breslow. Includes audio.
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs must address a glaring weakness if they want to win in 2023. “In 2022, the Cubs landed in 28th across the league with runners in scoring position with a team batting average of an underwhelming .230.”
- Mark Gonzales (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs catching prospect Miguel Amaya hoping to catch a break. “Once considered the fourth-best prospect in the Cubs’ system, Amaya has been derailed by injuries.”
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): Who fits the Cubs better – Anthony Rizzo or Jose Abreu? “... it is worth looking into the 2022 numbers to see where both players stand heading into free agency.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Brennen Davis shut down due to back tightness, creating More questions about Cubs OF depth. Yonathan Perlaza to remain in Cubs Org for 2023, providing much-needed OF depth. “...absence muddies the water for Jed Hoyer and the front office as they seek to turn the Cubs into contenders next season.”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): If the Cubs want to land a new shortstop this winter, they may have to go through the Dodgers. Jon Heyman says so.
