 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ the wait and see game

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. As always, ‘we await developments.’

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

I hope you enjoy your ice cream Sunday. I myself will be brushing the hair of the dog and probably singing like Dan McCafferty as this article was fashioned immediately pre-birthday barbecue. I was responsible for four ribeyes and I’m told the merlot and mushroom steak sauce was a home run.

Put the weight right on me.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...