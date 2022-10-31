2022 World Series: Astros vs. Phillies Game 3, 7:03 CT

Well, this is an interesting matchup. Before he had Tommy John surgery, Noah Syndergaard was one of the better pitchers in the National League.

Then he missed all of 2020 and most of 2021 coming back from TJS, and was just so-so for the Angels and Phillies this year.

Syndergaard has made just three relief appearances in this year’s postseason, allowing one run in 5⅓ innings, with four strikeouts.

He hasn’t pitched in nine days and hasn’t thrown more than 35 pitches in an outing in more than four weeks.

So either this is a bullpen game for the Phillies or a calculated gamble that might work.

That’s all well and good, but this forecast says there’s a pretty good chance of a rainout tonight. Here’s the area radar for you:

This preview/game thread is posting an hour before the scheduled game time. If the game is postponed after that, this info likely will be re-posted tomorrow.

7:03 p.m. CT: Astros at Phillies. Lance McCullers Jr. (RHP) vs. Noah Syndergaard (RHP). TV: Fox. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

Astros lineup:

Astros lineup with @lmccullers43 on the mound and David Hensley DH: pic.twitter.com/Y5NZ7EXdzr — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 31, 2022

Phillies lineup:

