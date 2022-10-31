Outside The Confines: We’re all even up

I know that no one ever believes anyone who says “I don’t care who wins the World Series,” but I truly don’t. I just want it to go as many games as possible. My great fear was that the Astros would blow out the Phillies in four games, so I was cheering for the Phillies to win Game 1. But I really don’t care who wins Game 7, as long as there is a Game 7.

But if you’re cheering for the Phillies or Astros, that’s cool. I imagine most of you are cheering for the Phillies.

The Mariners were penalized in an NFL game yesterday, for those of you who don’t want to watch the videos.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.