Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Tuesday 10/4, 5:40 CT

Tuesday notes...

BUILDING A WINNING TRADITION: The Cubs are 15-5 in their last 20 games since September 12, the best record in the NL since that date and second best in the majors behind Cleveland (17-5). And, the Cubs are 38-30 since the All-Star break, a .559 winning percentage which is equivalent to a 91-win full season.

2021, pre-All-Star break: 28-15

2021, post-ASB through 2022 ASB: 27-59

2022, post-ASB: 21-12

AND IT’S MOSTLY ABOUT THE PITCHING: Cubs starting pitchers have posted a 2.93 ERA (114 earned runs in 350⅓ innings) since the All-Star break, the third-best mark in the majors during that span behind the Dodgers (2.73) and Astros (2.76). And, the Cubs bullpen has a 3.75 ERA (105 earned runs in 252⅓ innings) in the season’s second half, fifth in the NL.

SAVES AND WINS: Keegan Thompson posted a save last Thursday. That made him the fourth Cubs pitcher over the last 40 years with at least 10 wins and a save in the same season, and the first since José Bautista was 10-3 with two saves in 58 games (seven starts) in 1993. The others: Randy Martz in 1982 (11-10, one save) and Tim Stoddard in 1984 (10-6, seven saves).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Reds lineup:

Final night game of 2022 at GABP.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/pnd0cHGPNY — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 4, 2022

Javier Assad, RHP vs. Luis Cessa, RHP

