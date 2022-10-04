 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks zeroes out

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. Wesneski was good but the bats were cold.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Hayden Wesneski took the hill in Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark aiming to extend the seven-game winning skein. His opponent was Hunter Greene, still searching for consistency.

Consistent or not, Greene was slightly more effective, and the Cubs only plated one run while the Reds plated a trio. So ends the streak, and there are two games left.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...