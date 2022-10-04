Cub Tracks zeroes out

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Hayden Wesneski took the hill in Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark aiming to extend the seven-game winning skein. His opponent was Hunter Greene, still searching for consistency.

Hayden Wesneski reflecting on first taste of MLB (2.18 ERA, 7 BB/33 K, 33 IP): "If you had told me I'd be right here in this spot I'd tell you you're lying. I thought I'd be in Scranton, PA still. September's been long, but this year has been short. It's been a crazy year." #Cubs — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) October 4, 2022

Consistent or not, Greene was slightly more effective, and the Cubs only plated one run while the Reds plated a trio. So ends the streak, and there are two games left.

Through the years, one man has been keeping Cubs players faded up behind the scenes.



Meet Nick Gomez, the #Cubs barber: https://t.co/vJetSyh1YR — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) October 3, 2022

