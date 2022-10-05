Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Wednesday 10/5, 3:10 CT

Wednesday notes...

AGAINST THE DIVISION: Entering today’s final 2022 game, the Cubs have a winning record against three of the other four NL Central teams and overall are 36-39 against divisional opponents this year. In 2023, with the new schedule, divisional play will be reduced from 76 total games to 56.

Entering today’s final 2022 game, the Cubs have a winning record against three of the other four NL Central teams and overall are 36-39 against divisional opponents this year. In 2023, with the new schedule, divisional play will be reduced from 76 total games to 56. MORE CUBS RANDOM W/L 2022 SPLITS:

vs. Orioles, White Sox, Dodgers, Yankees, Rays and Blue Jays: 4-20

vs. all other teams: 69-68 vs. 2022 postseason teams: 23-38

vs. all other teams: 50-50 Day games: 33-31

Night games: 40-57 Pre All-Star break: 35-57

Post All-Star break: 38-31

RUN SCORING: The Cubs have scored first in 95 games this season, going 51-44 in those contests. The 95 games scoring first are third in the majors behind the Mets (96) and Astros (98).

The Cubs have scored first in 95 games this season, going 51-44 in those contests. The 95 games scoring first are third in the majors behind the Mets (96) and Astros (98). A PITCHING FIRST: Marcus Stroman will lead the Cubs in innings pitched this year with 138⅔. That makes 2022 the first year in franchise history where the Cubs will not have a qualified starter (one inning pitched per scheduled game).

Marcus Stroman will lead the Cubs in innings pitched this year with 138⅔. That makes 2022 the first year in franchise history where the Cubs will not have a qualified starter (one inning pitched per scheduled game). MORE PITCHING: The Cubs will also not have a complete game this year, unless somehow Adrian Sampson throws one today (unlikely). They have not had a nine-inning CG since Alec Mills’ no-hitter September 13, 2020 (Kyle Hendricks threw a seven-game CG May 4, 2021.)

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Once more in 2022! pic.twitter.com/cqxWY1nw6E — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 5, 2022

And so, unless Willson Contreras pinch-hits or otherwise substitutes into today’s game, he will sit out what could be his final game as a Cub.

Reds lineup:

Adrian Sampson, RHP vs. Graham Ashcraft, RHP

This being the last of six straight games between these two teams, today’s game is a pitching rematch of the game at Wrigley Field last Friday.

In that game, Adrian Sampson threw seven strong innings, allowing three hits and one run, with six strikeouts. It was just the second time this year that Sampson had gone seven innings in a start.

The Cubs hit Graham Ashcraft hard, with six hits and five runs scored off him in fewer than three innings. Ashcraft was coming off an injury and that was just his second start coming off the injured list. He threw 67 pitches.

I would like to see another game just like the one last Friday at Wrigley.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Reds site Red Reporter. If you do go there to interact with Reds fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

The 2022 Game Thread procedure will be like last years, similar to what we’ve used for Spring Training.

You’ll find the game preview posted separately on the front page two hours before game time (90 minutes for some early day games following night games).

At the same time, a StoryStream containing the preview will also post on the front page, titled “Cubs vs. (Team) (Day of week/date) game threads.” It will contain every post related to that particular game, including the First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread, as well as the recap when it’s published. The recap will also live on the front page as a separate post.

You will also be able to find the preview, First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread in the box marked “Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page (you can also find them in this section link). The StoryStream for each game can also be found in that section.

The First Pitch thread will post at five minutes before game time, then an overflow thread at 90 minutes after the scheduled game time.

Discuss amongst yourselves.