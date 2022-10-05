——
In This Stream
Cubs vs. Reds Wednesday 10/5 game threads
- Cubs 15, Reds 2: Zach McKinstry, David Bote and Franmil Reyes go deep in this laugher to end the year
- Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Reds, Wednesday 10/5, 3:10 CT
- First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Reds, Wednesday 10/5, 3:10 CT
More From Bleed Cubbie Blue
- Reds 3, Cubs 2: No offense, but...
- BCB After Dark: Senior Circuit predictions
- Three up, three down: An update on the Cubs, October 3 edition
- Outside The Confines: 62 at last
- Baseball history unpacked, October 5
- Reds 3, Cubs 1: Hayden Wesneski throws well, but the winning streak ends
Loading comments...