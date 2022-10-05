Baseball history unpacked, October 5

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Roger Denzer, Norm McMillan, Charlie Pechous, Al Heist, Rey Sanchez.

Today in world history:

1143 - King Alfonso VII of Leon recognises Portugal as a Kingdom.

1789 - French Revolution: Women of Paris march to Versailles in the March on Versailles to confront Louis XVI about his refusal to promulgate the decrees on the abolition of feudalism, demand bread, and have the King and his court moved to Paris.

1892 - Dalton Gang ends in shoot-out in Coffeville, Kansas bank holdup.

1921 - First Baseball World Series radio broadcast; all-NY contest, Yankees beat Giants, 3-0 at Polo Grounds; sportswriter Grantland Rice is the caller.

2003 - Chicago Cubs win their first MLB postseason series since the 1908 World Series with 5-1 win vs. the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the NLDS at Turner Field.

