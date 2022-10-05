Baseball history unpacked, October 5

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Today in baseball history:
- 1901 - The Brooklyn Superbas sweep two from the New York Giants, 8-0 and 4-2. Bill Donovan pitches the opener, allowing three hits, in winning his National League-high 25th game. Christy Mathewson umpires the first game, then loses the second game, also umpired by a ball player. (2)
- 1911 - The National Commission sells motion picture rights to the World Series for $3,500. When the players demand a share of it, the Commission cancels the deal. (2)
- 1945 - Claude Passeau of the Chicago Cubs pitches a one-hitter, beating the Detroit Tigers, 3-0, in Game 3 of the World Series.
- 1984 - Pitchers Milt Wilcox and Willie Hernandez combine on a three-hitter to give the Detroit Tigers a 1-0 win and a sweep of the Kansas City Royals in the ALCS. (2)
- 2020 - The Supreme Court agrees to allow a class-action suit originally launched in 2014 by minor league players in three states, Arizona, California and Florida, claiming they were paid below minimum wage and in violation of other labor laws. Major League Baseball had asked the court to dismiss the suit, which will now proceed in trial court. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Roger Denzer, Norm McMillan, Charlie Pechous, Al Heist, Rey Sanchez.
Today in world history:
- 1143 - King Alfonso VII of Leon recognises Portugal as a Kingdom.
- 1789 - French Revolution: Women of Paris march to Versailles in the March on Versailles to confront Louis XVI about his refusal to promulgate the decrees on the abolition of feudalism, demand bread, and have the King and his court moved to Paris.
- 1892 - Dalton Gang ends in shoot-out in Coffeville, Kansas bank holdup.
- 1921 - First Baseball World Series radio broadcast; all-NY contest, Yankees beat Giants, 3-0 at Polo Grounds; sportswriter Grantland Rice is the caller.
- 2003 - Chicago Cubs win their first MLB postseason series since the 1908 World Series with 5-1 win vs. the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the NLDS at Turner Field.
There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.
Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.
