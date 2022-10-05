Outside The Confines: 62 at last

It went down to almost the last day, but Aaron Judge has done it. In a game against the Rangers last night, Judge hit his historic 62nd home run of the season. In doing so he managed to best the AL record and the Yankees team record previously held by Roger Maris.

The hunt has been on all season, and in the past few weeks it seems like everyone has held their breath waiting to see if he would break the record.

Now that he has, that makes three massive milestones reached this year: 62 home runs for Judge, 700 home runs for Albert Pujols, and 3,000 hits for Miguel Cabrera. It’s been nice to see the chases happen throughout the season.

This is also the last OTC for the 2022 regular season, which is weird to be saying.

More on the big 62:

And now on to the rest of today’s links.

Judge wasn’t the only Yankee setting records last night.

So much Yankee history tonight!



Gerrit Cole set the single-season club record for strikeouts! pic.twitter.com/Qo0HVrU32s — MLB (@MLB) October 5, 2022

The @Rockies are the first team in MLB history to win back-to-back games in the regular season against a team with 110+ wins entering the game. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 4, 2022

(And the Rockies made it three in a row Tuesday night.)

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.