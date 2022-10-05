BCB After Dark: Senior Circuit predictions

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the groovy get-together for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. There’s a chill in the air on this crisp October night, so come on in and listen to some hot music and hot talk. Please let us check your coat for you. There are still a few tables left. No cover charge tonight. Bring your own beverage.

BCB After Dark is the place for you to talk baseball, music, movies, or anything else you need to get off your chest, as long as it is within the rules of the site.

The Cubs lost to the Reds again tonight, 3-2 as Keegan Thompson and Brandon Hughes couldn’t hold a lead handed them by starter Javier Assad. After managing just two hits last night, the Cubs only had three tonight. But they still had a chance to win since two of the hits were home runs by Willson Contreras and Nico Hoerner. But it wasn’t to be.

Last night I asked you your thoughts on the American League playoffs and fully 40 percent of you want the newly-christened Guardians to win their first World Series title since 1948. In second-place were the long-suffering Mariners, who got 34 percent of the vote.

However, when asked who you thought would win the AL Pennant, 49 percent of you predicted it would be the Astros and another 33 percent said the Yankees. I generally don’t vote in these things, but I personally think it’s hard to bet against Dusty’s Boys this year. They seem like the class of the AL to me. But you never know what will happen in a short series.

Tonight we’re going to be a little playful with vocalist and pianist Blossom Dearie performing “I’m Hip,” written by Bob Dorough and Dave Frishberg. Any Gen X’er is familiar with the work of those three from the series of “Schoolhouse Rock” videos that were on ABC during the 1970s and ‘80s. Dearie sang “Figure Eight” and “Unpack Your Adjectives.” Dorough was the musical director of that series and sang and wrote too many of them to mention here. Frishberg will forever be remembered as the man who wrote and sang “I’m Just A Bill.”

“I’m Hip” became a kind of signature song for Dearie, even though it’s sung from the point of view of a man. It makes the mocking tone all the more biting.

Last night I asked you about the American League playoffs, so tonight I naturally have to ask about the National League ones. The choices are the same—one vote for whom you want to win and one for whom you think will win.

Poll Who do you want to win the National League pennant? Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Mets

Philadelphia Phillies

St. Louis Cardinals

San Diego Padres vote view results 11% Atlanta Braves (1 vote)

33% Los Angeles Dodgers (3 votes)

0% New York Mets (0 votes)

22% Philadelphia Phillies (2 votes)

22% St. Louis Cardinals (2 votes)

11% San Diego Padres (1 vote) 9 votes total Vote Now

And who do you think will win?

Poll Who do you think will represent the NL in the World Series? Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Mets

Philadelphia Phillies

St. Louis Cardinals

San Diego Padres vote view results 10% Atlanta Braves (1 vote)

90% Los Angeles Dodgers (9 votes)

0% New York Mets (0 votes)

0% Philadelphia Phillies (0 votes)

0% St. Louis Cardinals (0 votes)

0% San Diego Padres (0 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

