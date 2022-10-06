Cub Tracks’ curtains for certain

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, the Cubs ran away with that game, and that’s a positive to take into next year. Good stuff! Adrian Sampson is nails. I like him for whatever role he plays next year, but I like him on the roster somewhere. And, all things considered, I like Zach McKinstry for a spot, too. David Bote probably doesn’t have one and might be best deployed elsewhere.

There’s other stuff to talk about, but now we have all of the fall and winter to do so. A lot of those players won’t be wearing Cubbie blue next year, and we wish them all of the luck. 39-31 after the ASB looks pretty good, now the Cubs need to build on that.

Anyway, there were plenty of highlights. Here are some of them:

5-RBI day for David Bote! pic.twitter.com/zEImiMyZiQ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 5, 2022

Zach McKinstry makes it a 6-run frame! pic.twitter.com/Cvt63LQYCi — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 5, 2022

We've got runs in Cincinnati! pic.twitter.com/byR3k8QAWP — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 5, 2022

A home run and a smile! pic.twitter.com/ugPGAMdHvV — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 5, 2022

