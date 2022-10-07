2022 MLB Wild Card Series, Game 1: Rays/Guardians, Phillies/Cardinals, Mariners/Blue Jays

Here are the times, locations and probable starting pitchers for this afternoon’s Wild Card Series games.

11:07 a.m. CT: Rays at Guardians, Shane McClanahan (LHP) vs. Shane Bieber (RHP). TV: ESPN. Announcers: Boog Sciambi, Doug Glanville, Jesse Rogers.

1:07 p.m. CT: Phillies at Cardinals, Zack Wheeler (RHP) vs. Jose Quintana (LHP). TV: ABC. Announcers: Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez, Alden Gonzalez.

3:07 p.m. CT: Mariners at Blue Jays, Luis Castillo (RHP) vs. Alek Manoah (RHP). TV: ESPN. Announcers: Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Coley Harvey.

MLB.com Gameday for Rays/Guardians

MLB.com Gameday for Phillies/Cardinals

MLB.com Gameday for Mariners/Blue Jays

MLB says the Wild Card Series will also be available via the ESPN App for authenticated subscribers to ESPN. ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games, including the Wild Card Series.

Another thread will post at 6 p.m. CT for tonight’s game, which is Padres at Mets. That game will begin at 7:07 p.m. CT.

Discuss amongst yourselves.