2022 MLB Wild Card Series, Game 1: Padres vs. Mets, 7:07 CT

Here’s the info you’ll need for tonight’s Wild Card Series opener between the Padres and Mets.

7:07 p.m. CT: Padres at Mets, Yu Darvish (RHP) vs. Max Scherzer (RHP). TV: ESPN. Announcers: Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney

MLB.com Gameday for Padres/Mets

MLB says the Wild Card Series will also be available via the ESPN App for authenticated subscribers to ESPN. ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games, including the Wild Card Series.

That’s all the info you should need for tonight’s broadcast. Discuss amongst yourselves.