Baseball history unpacked, October 7

Today in baseball history:
- 1933 - Flags are at half staff for Game 5 to honor William L. Veeck, Chicago Cubs president, who died suddenly. (1,2)
- 1935 - Goose Goslin of the Detroit Tigers drives in Mickey Cochrane to win the World Series. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Goslin’s hit gives the Tigers a 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. (2)
- 1945 - Hank Greenberg hits three doubles to lead the Detroit Tigers to an 8-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs, giving the Tigers a 3-2 lead in the World Series. (1,2)
- 1969 - The St. Louis Cardinals trade outfielder Curt Flood to the Philadelphia Phillies in a blockbuster deal involving slugging first baseman Richie Allen. Flood will refuse to report to the Phillies and will take baseball to court over the reserve clause that binds a player perpetually to one team. (2)
- 1984 - The San Diego Padres win the National League pennant with a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the final game of the NLCS. The Padres win three straight after dropping the first two at Wrigley Field. (2)
- 2015 - The Cubs defeat the Pirates, 4-0, in the Wild Card Game thanks to a four-hit shutout by Jake Arrieta and homers by Kyle Schwarber and Dexter Fowler off Gerrit Cole. The Bucs are out of the postseason after a 98-win season. (2)
- 2017 - In Game 2 of the NLDS, Chicago has 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth, thanks to a solo homer by Willson Contreras and a two-run shot by Anthony Rizzo, both off Gio Gonzalez, but Washington explodes for five runs against Carl Edwards Jr. and Mike Montgomery to take a 6-3 win and even the series at one apiece. In the fateful inning, Bryce Harper hits a two-run shot and Ryan Zimmerman another good for three runs as all the scoring comes on long balls (Anthony Rendon had homered in the first for Washington’s other run). (2)
- Cubs birthdays: Frank Donnelly, Ernie Ovitz, Fred Fussell, Chuck Klein HOF, Frank Baumholtz, Red Adams, Grady Hatton, Sammy Drake, Morrie Steevens, Jose Cardenal, Adrian Sampson*, Kohl Stewart.
Today in world history:
- 1492 - Christopher Columbus misses Florida when he changes course.
- 1542 - Explorer Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo discovers Catalina Island off the coast of California.
- 1737 - A cyclone causes 40 foot waves that are believed to have killed 300,000 in Calcutta, India.
- 1806 - Carbon paper patented in London by inventor Ralph Wedgwood.
- 1856 - Cyrus Chambers Jr patents folding machine that folds book & newspapers.
- 1882 - First World Series Baseball Game 2: Chicago White Stockings (NL) beats Cincinnati Red Stockings (AA), 2-0 at Bank Street Grounds, Cincinnati.
- 1919 - KLM, Royal Dutch Airlines, established (oldest existing airline).
- 1984 - Walter Payton passes Jim Brown as NFL’s career rushing leader.
