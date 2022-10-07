Baseball history unpacked, October 7

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Today in world history:

1492 - Christopher Columbus misses Florida when he changes course.

Christopher Columbus misses Florida when he changes course. 1542 - Explorer Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo discovers Catalina Island off the coast of California.

- Explorer Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo discovers Catalina Island off the coast of California. 1737 - A cyclone causes 40 foot waves that are believed to have killed 300,000 in Calcutta, India.

- A cyclone causes 40 foot waves that are believed to have killed 300,000 in Calcutta, India. 1806 - Carbon paper patented in London by inventor Ralph Wedgwood.

- Carbon paper patented in London by inventor Ralph Wedgwood. 1856 - Cyrus Chambers Jr patents folding machine that folds book & newspapers.

Cyrus Chambers Jr patents folding machine that folds book & newspapers. 1882 - First World Series Baseball Game 2: Chicago White Stockings (NL) beats Cincinnati Red Stockings (AA), 2-0 at Bank Street Grounds, Cincinnati.

- First World Series Baseball Game 2: Chicago White Stockings (NL) beats Cincinnati Red Stockings (AA), 2-0 at Bank Street Grounds, Cincinnati. 1919 - KLM, Royal Dutch Airlines, established (oldest existing airline).

- KLM, Royal Dutch Airlines, established (oldest existing airline). 1984 - Walter Payton passes Jim Brown as NFL’s career rushing leader.

Common sources:

*pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.